



BOSTON (CBS) — Devin McCourty has been an integral member of the Patriots for nine years. He’s served as a defensive captain for the past eight seasons. He’s made the playoffs every year in his career, and he’s made the AFC Championship Game in each of the last eight years. He’s played in the Super Bowl five times. He’s made two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls, and he’s earned All-Pro spots as both a safety and a cornerback.

Yet, in his nine-year career, he had never once landed on the NFL Network’s list of Top 100 players.

That changed this year, when McCourty came in at No. 89.

In a year where he recorded 82 tackles (59 solo), McCourty was spotlighted in the NFL Network video for his pick-six in Buffalo, when he was clocked at 22.05 mph. That was the third-fastest speed by any ball carrier all year in the NFL, behind only Matt Breida (22.09 mph) and Dalvin Cook (22.07 mph). McCourty’s forced fumble against Jordan Wilkins of the Colts was also highlighted.

Coming in one spot behind McCourty was another Patriot, though this one is no stranger to the Top 100 list.

Julian Edelman, coming off a career year at age 32 after missing the previous season due to a torn ACL, came in at No. 90 on the list.

Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, before turning in a Super Bowl MVP performance against the Rams with 141 receiving yards on 10 receptions. In the divisional round, he caught nine passes for 151 yards against the Chargers, prompting Los Angeles defensive back Desmond King to state that Edelman was the toughest wideout he faced all year long.

“He made plays, not just against me but I think against our whole secondary. I don’t think he dropped the ball,” King told the NFL Network. “He got hit real hard, and he just like stood up. He was talking, ‘You can’t check me, you can’t do this.'”

This marks the fourth time Edelman has made the NFL Network’s Top 100 list, as he ranked 71st in 2017, 87th in 2016, and 91st in 2015. Patriots fans would argue that one of the most important players on the Super Bowl-winning team ought to rank higher than No. 90, but Edelman would likely prefer the shiny hardware hanging out in his home instead of a higher spot on the list.

The NFL Network has revealed players 100-81 thus far, and will continue to count down the league’s top players in the coming days.