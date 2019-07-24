BOSTON (CBS) — Professional athletes have a lot more to worry about than their ratings in a video game. But professional athletes are doing a lot of worrying about their ratings in a video game.
NFL players had their fun last week, and this week, it’s the NBA’s turn. Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum learned his rating on Tuesday night, and the third-year forward was none too pleased with the folks at EA. Tatum was an 82 his rookie season and an 87 last year, so when he learned that his rating had dipped to 85 for this season went down, he didn’t take the drop very well.
“Disrespectful,” he said. “It’s going to go up next year.”
Tatum reacts to his rating 👀 #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/vz2DqSDEvK
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 24, 2019
Tatum then rattled off some of his personal expectations for next season, which he believes will lead to some big things for the Boston Celtics.
“I’m gonna average over 20 [points], All-Star, and the Celtics are going to the championship,” he said.
Tatum’s points per game went up last season, jumping from 13.9 to 15.7, but his shooting efficiency and overall play went down during his sophomore campaign. Maybe this “snub” by EA — mixed with Boston’s lackluster season overall — will further fuel the youngster to take some big steps forward in the 2019-20 season.
