Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty Make NFL Network's List Of Top 100 PlayersIn his nine-year career, Devin McCourty had never once landed on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 players. That changed this year, when McCourty came in at No. 89.

Jayson Tatum Feels His NBA2K Rating Is 'Disrespectful'Professional athletes have a lot more to worry about than their ratings in a video game. But professional athletes are doing a lot of worrying about their ratings in a video game.

How Chris Sale Convinced Alex Cora To Keep Him In -- TwiceAlex Cora was ready to take Chris Sale out against the Rays twice. But the lefty convinced his manager to let him stay in, and it paid off both times.

Fantasy Football 2019: No More Gronk, So Who's The Top TE? Kelce Or Ertz?Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and Eric Ebron project to be fantasy football's top tight ends, with Rob Gronkowski retired.

Red Sox Beat Rays, Move Into Second Place For First Time Since MarchThe Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night to move into second place in the AL East for the first time since the second day of the season.