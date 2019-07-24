Red Sox Fall To Rays 3-2; Boston Files Protest Over Tampa SubstitutionsConfusion reigned in the top of the eighth when a series of defensive changes involving reliever Adam Kolarek prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to protest the game due to the placement of subs into the Rays lineup after the designated hitter was removed.

Red Sox-Rays Endure Long Mid-Game Delay As Umpiring Crew Tries To Figure Out RulesThe game was more or less cruising along, too, right up until the top of the eighth inning. That is when pure madness broke out.

With Tom Brady Approaching Age 42 Season, Here's The History Of NFL Quarterbacks At That AgeTom Brady will turn 42 on Aug. 3. Here's the complete history of quarterbacks who started at least one NFL game at quarterback at that age. It's not great.

Patriots Reportedly Sign TE Lance KendricksThe Patriots have reportedly added to their tight end depth ahead of the start of training camp. New England has signed eight-year veteran Lance Kendricks, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Bill Belichick To Serve As Analyst For NFL Films' Top 100 Players Of All TimeWhen the topic calls for it, Bill Belichick is more than happy to lend his thoughts and his voice, and that's precisely what the Patriots head coach did for a new project undertaken by NFL Films.