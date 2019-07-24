HARWICH (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker says it could take days before the Cape Cod towns hit by two different tornadoes and straight line winds can measure the amount of damage.
“It’s going to be several days before they actually know exactly what the scale and scope of the debris and the damage associated with this is going to be,” Baker said after a meeting with first responders at the Harwich Public Safety facility.
Baker toured some of the damage in Harwich, Wednesday, where the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, downed trees and wires remained strewn all over residential areas in Harwich.
Officials at Eversource said that roughly 30,000 homes remained without power. They estimate that power will be restored by 6:00 pm on Friday.
