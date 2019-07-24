BOSTON (CBS) – Most people worry about baby boomers when it comes to serious falls, but a new study out of Yale finds that middle-aged adults should also watch their step.
Falls can lead to serious disability like injuries, hospitalization and even death.
In this study, Yale researchers looked at 13,000 cases of people who had fallen and found that falls are not only a concern for people over 65 but also for people in their 50s, especially in those taking certain medications like muscle relaxants, prescription opioids and benzodiazepines like Ativan or Klonopin, which millions of Americans take for sleep or anxiety. Other risk factors include alcohol use and illicit drug use.
While there are programs designed to prevent serious falls in the elderly, this study suggests interventions should also be considered for people in middle age.
