With Tom Brady Approaching Age 42 Season, Here's The History Of NFL Quarterbacks At That AgeTom Brady will turn 42 on Aug. 3. Here's the complete history of quarterbacks who started at least one NFL game at quarterback at that age. It's not great.

Patriots Reportedly Sign TE Lance KendricksThe Patriots have reportedly added to their tight end depth ahead of the start of training camp. New England has signed eight-year veteran Lance Kendricks, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Bill Belichick To Serve As Analyst For NFL Films' Top 100 Players Of All TimeWhen the topic calls for it, Bill Belichick is more than happy to lend his thoughts and his voice, and that's precisely what the Patriots head coach did for a new project undertaken by NFL Films.

Bill Belichick Won't Comment On Tom Brady's Contract SituationBill Belichick didn't have anything to say about Tom Brady's contract situation, because Bill Belichick never has anything to say about anyone's contract situation.

Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty Make NFL Network's List Of Top 100 PlayersIn his nine-year career, Devin McCourty had never once landed on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 players. That changed this year, when McCourty came in at No. 89.