YARMOUTH (BS) – The sound of chainsaws echoed across West Yarmouth on Wednesday. Dozens of homeowners found trees resting on their roofs and covering their yards after Tuesday’s tornado left a clear path of destruction through the town.
Jim Coco’s house was directly in the path of the tornado, scarcely a tree was left standing in the yard, and one came down on his shed, trapping the generator inside.
“I can’t get my generator out to save the food that’s in the refrigerator, so what are we going to do?” Coco said. But, he said, he’s still grateful. “We’re OK, that’s all that matters. That’s all that ever matters.”
“So it’s gonna need a roof,” said Frances Burk, gesturing towards her home, which is now practically obscured by the oaks that were uprooted and now lie in her front yard. “But my main concern is getting all the trees out.”
Two blocks away, Donna Hall surveyed the damage to her home, where half the chimney is now laying on the roof, and the rest is in pieces on her front yard.
Hall weathered the storm in her basement.
“We knew it was coming. The whole house shook. And when they say it’s like a freight train… it was. It was boom, boom, boom, boom!”
In Yarmouth, about 4,000 people are without power. Eversource is working to restore power and estimates that everyone should have power by Friday evening.
