YARMOUTH (CBS) – Investigators from the National Weather Service will be out on Cape Cod Wednesday surveying damage left behind by a tornado.
The EF-1 tornado with winds as high as 110 miles per hour touched down in Yarmouth just after noon Tuesday and then hit Harwich. There was also plenty of straight line wind damage, but no injuries were reported.
Awaiting more details from @NWSBoston…but yesterday's tornado on Cape Cod was a high end EF-1 with estimated wind speeds of 110mph #WBZ pic.twitter.com/W9mwL7ZXIy
— Danielle Niles (@DanielleWBZ4) July 24, 2019
The National Weather Service survey teams will have more details Wednesday on the path, width and length of the tornado.
The agency said the greatest amount of damage was in Harwich, where 90-percent of the town lost power during the storm and a state of emergency was declared there.
Photos: Cape Cod Storm Damage
The storm brought down trees and power lines in several neighborhoods and even ripped the roof off of the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth.
Check: Massachusetts Power Outages
As many as 50,000 customers lost power Tuesday on the Cape, most of them in Harwich, Chatham and Dennis. That was down to about 31,000 Wednesday morning. Some neighborhoods might not have electricity for days.
Dennis-Yarmouth High School is being used as an emergency shelter for anyone who needs it.
