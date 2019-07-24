CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for help tracking down a man who they say exposed himself to a jogger in Cambridge.
A woman was running on Memorial Drive near Vassar Street last Thursday around 7:30 a.m. when she said a man indecently exposed himself to her. The incident was recorded on nearby surveillance cameras and State Police made the video public Wednesday afternoon, hoping to generate leads in the case.
In the video, the woman turned around and ran after the man, catching up to him briefly before he got away. He was last seen running down Amesbury Street.
“The suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, short dark colored hair, a receding hair line, wearing black and grey running clothes and black running shoes with white soles,” State Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information should call State Police at 617-727-6780.
