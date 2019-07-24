BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick didn’t have anything to say about Tom Brady’s contract situation, because Bill Belichick never has anything to say about anyone’s contract situation. But that didn’t stop reporters from asking on Wednesday, when Belichick kicked off Patriots training camp by meeting with the media at Gillette Stadium.

Brady has accomplished just about everything one can accomplish in the NFL, but the Patriots quarterback is about to experience something that he hasn’t experienced over his 20-year career: He’s heading into a contract year without an extension. Brady has agreed to new deals with the Patriots before or during camp in the past, so there is still the likelihood that the quarterback and the Patriots work out a new deal before the regular season.

The soon-to-be-42-year-old is set to make a base salary of $14 million that carries a $27 million cap hit. It would make sense for both sides to work out a new deal: Brady will get a few more years of job security as his career winds down and the Patriots could lessen his cap hit for the upcoming season.

But it doesn’t sound like anything is on the horizon, as the NFL Network reported Monday that there’s nothing new in regards to Brady’s contract. Asked if he thought a deal could get done, Belichick didn’t have much to say about the situation.

“I’m not going to talk about player contracts or any other contracts for that matter,” said Belichick.

With that, Belichick also stomped out any inquiries surrounding director of player personnel Nick Casserio, who is in the final year of his contract and has been connected to the Houston Texans this offseason. The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans last month, only to drop them a week later, but neither of those topics were brought up on Wednesday.

Instead, the focus was all about the days that are ahead as the Patriots gear up to defend their Super Bowl LIII crown. But as long as Brady remains unsigned after this season, more and more questions about his contract status will be asked, and more and more “no comments” will be coming out of Foxboro.