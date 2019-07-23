WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A gas station clerk who was hit by a car in Weymouth last week has died.
Mike Hammade was pumping gas, going from pump to pump at the Mobil station on Main Street July 15, when he was struck by an SUV and knocked to the ground. He was rushed to the hospital, where Weymouth Police said he died Monday night after spending a week on life support. Investigators said it appeared to be a tragic accident.
Police said the driver who hit the attendant stayed at the station and is cooperating with them. Gas station owner Abe Nassif said the driver is a regular customer who knew Mike.
Hammade leaves behind his wife, daughter and son.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” police said in a statement on their Facebook page Tuesday, announcing Hammade’s death.
He had worked at the Mobil station for 15 years and survived a brutal attack there last January when he was beaten in an armed robbery. Three men were arrested in that attack.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Hammade’s family.
