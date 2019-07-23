FALMOUTH (CBS) — The National Weather Service said there was a radar confirmed tornado in South Yarmouth just after noon Tuesday as a tornado warning was in effect for Barnstable County until 12:45 p.m., impacting towns like Orleans and Chatham.
“We are talking about extremely dangerous and destructive wind gusts,” WBZ-TV meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski said.
A tornado warning had previously been issued for parts of Vineyard Haven and Falmouth.
The strong line of storms likely produced a waterspout south of Rhode Island, according to meteorologist and WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen. The thunderstorms are expected to continue moving northeast over Cape Cod through the early afternoon.
There were damage reports of trees and wires down in the area. The Massachusetts Steamship Authority said all boats are being held into the weather improves.
Here are some tips on how to stay safe during a tornado warning.
