



BOSTON (CBS) — Another former Patriot is joining the national media.

ESPN announced Tuesday that the network has hired Rob Ninkovich, the former NFL linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion. In his role as an NFL analyst, Ninkovich will appear on “NFL Live,” “SportsCenter,” ESPN Radio and other programming.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work for ESPN,” Ninkovich said in the news release. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge of the game and expressing my passion for football in the next chapter of my professional career.”

Ninkovich, 35, retired in the summer of 2017 at the age of 33, after spending eight seasons with the Patriots. In those eight years, he recorded 46 sacks, five interceptions, and 12 forced fumbles — along with one defensive touchdown — in 123 regular-season games. He also played in 17 playoff games, recording six sacks and 66 tackles while winning Super Bowls in 2014 and 2016.

“Rob will excel as an analyst for the same reasons he excelled as a player: he’s smart and he puts in the work,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president of NFL and college studio shows. “Our viewers will appreciate the insight he will share being fresh out of the game, where he was surrounded by and contributed to so much success.”

After retiring from football, Ninkovich worked in local media, serving as a sideline reporter during Patriots preseason games and also as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston.

It’s been a week of change for Ninkovich, who recently shared on Instagram that he and his wife welcomed their third child to the world.

Ninkovich joins Tedy Bruschi, Damien Woody and Randy Moss as former Patriots in ESPN’s collection of analysts.