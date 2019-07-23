Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A head and neck support accessory for babies has been recalled because of a suffocation hazard. Parents with the Boppy Infant Heath and Neck Support Accessory should stop using it immediately.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the head support area can be overstuffed and that can cause a baby’s head to be tilted too far forward.
There have been three reports of babies’ heads and chins being pushed forward to their chests, but no injuries have been reported.
The accessory was sold between March and May of this year for about $20.
For more information, visit the CPSC’s website.
