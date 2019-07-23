BOSTON (CBS) — The red, white and blue may have a noticeable tint of green this summer during the FIBA World Cup.
That’s because the training camp roster now includes three members of the Boston Celtics, after guard Marcus Smart was added this week.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the addition of Smart, who tweeted that he was honored to be considered as a possibility to make the team.
I love playin don’t matter where. But playing for @usabasketball is somethin I’ve been a part of for a while. I take it serious & am 🙏🏾 to even be thought of. ☘️ is everything to me. But to wear 🇺🇸 means the world to me. To do it w my teammates @KembaWalker & @jaytatum0 is 🔥 🔥
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 23, 2019
As Smart noted, Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum are already on the Team USA training camp roster.
The withdrawals of several big-name players — like James Harden, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, and CJ McCollum — opened the door for the addition of Smart, and will likely aid Tatum in making the final roster.
Team USA will be participating in the FIBA World Cup, which will be held in China, beginning on Aug. 31.
