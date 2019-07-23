Comments
EAST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Two people were killed in a crash in East Brookfield Tuesday.
It happened on Route 49 near Route 9 and Adams Road around noon.
Route 49 is closed in both directions, State Police said.
MSP recon, photo, and Troop C patrols assisting @EastBrookfield PD with double fatal crash on Rte 49 in #EastBrookfield. Rte 49 between Rte 9 and Adams Rd closed for investigation.
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 23, 2019
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
