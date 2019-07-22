WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Into Tuesday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:anti-semitism, Boston News, Marblehead News, Marblehead Police


MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — Police are asking the public to help them identify a man seen in surveillance videos posting an anti-semitic flyer at a Marblehead temple.

The man walks up to the welcome sign at the Temple Emanu-El on July 14 around 9:30 p.m. with what appears to be paper in his hand. A flyer found the next day called the Holocaust “fake news.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Marblehead Police Detective Gasy at 781-631-1212. The Anti-Defamation League of New England is offering a $1000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Marblehead Police posted multiple angles of the man at the Temple on their Facebook page.

Comments