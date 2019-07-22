SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The man charged in a deadly hit and run crash in Somerville allegedly told police he thought he hit someone.
Zewdu Gedamu, 64, of Roxbury, pleaded not guilty Monday at his arraignment in Somerville District Court on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death and a crosswalk violation.
He was released on conditions that he not drive, own any firearms, drink or do drugs and to surrender his passport.
State Police said Gedamu hit and killed 52-year-old Cheryl Richards, of Somerville, while she was in the crosswalk on Mystic Avenue Saturday night and then drove off. He turned himself in Sunday morning.
According to court documents, Gedamu told Somerville Police, “I think I hit someone but I am not sure. ”
He also told them he had two glasses of wine at dinner before driving.
Court documents said a witness followed his car from the scene and took pictures to show police the gold Mercedes sedan involved in the crash.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
