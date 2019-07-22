BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski’s playing days may be over, but the former All-Pro tight end is not done brightening children’s days.
Gronkowski made a trip last week to the Albany Medical Center in New York to visit John Hoague-Rivette, an 11-year-old from Whitehall, N.Y., who has a brain tumor and is a huge fan of both the Patriots and Gronkowski.
Gronkowski stopped in to Hoague-Rivette’s hospital room, which was decked out in Patriots gear, to sign autographs and take pictures.
“There are not enough thank yous in the world I can give for seeing John smile today,” said Carrie Rivette, John’s mother.
Gronkowski received the 2019 Wish Hero Award from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island for granting 14 wishes for kids across the country.
“This is just a start right now. To be able to still grant wishes, to continue that, and to keep on giving back to the community. It’s just not because there’s football and everyone’s supporting us. I mean, this is a lifetime thing,” Gronkowski told Patriots.com in April. “It’s definitely something special.”
You must log in to post a comment.