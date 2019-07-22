WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Into Tuesday
Filed Under:Justin Hunter, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — With training camp days away from opening, the Patriots worked out a free agent wide receiver on Monday.

Justin Hunter — formerly of the Steelers, Dolphins, Bills and Titans — worked out for the Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport’s tweet indicated that the workout was at least somewhat related to Julian Edelman’s thumb injury.

Hunter, 28, has caught just seven passes for 44 yards and one touchdown over the past two seasons for Pittsburgh. A year prior, he caught four touchdowns on just 10 receptions in 12 games for Buffalo.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Hunter was a high draft choice in 2013 by the Titans, who selected him 34th overall out of the University of Tennessee. In his three years with the Titans, he caught 68 passes for 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Patriots also worked out three other receivers on Monday.

Williams has caught just 10 passes over the last three seasons, while Dural and White have no NFL stats to their name.

Comments