BOSTON (CBS) – After the warmest weekend ever recorded in Boston, I think most of us could use a bit of a break. And, as is typical, changing the air mass in the summertime in a dramatic fashion doesn’t happen quietly. We are tracking multiple waves of heavy rain and possibly some severe weather over the next 24-36 hours.
The “cold” front is actually sitting just to our south right now, but it will buckle northward Monday afternoon as the first wave of low pressure ripples along to the east.
Expect building clouds on Monday and showers arriving from west to east by late afternoon and evening.
The highest risk of severe weather is in Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Most likely timing on the heaviest downpours and potential severe weather would be between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Potential impacts include very heavy downpours, localized flooding and damaging wind gusts with a lower chance of some small hail or possibly even a tornado.
We then get a break later in the night and early on Tuesday before another wave of low pressure approaches. Expect more downpours late Tuesday morning and afternoon, mainly across southeastern Mass. The severe threat is much lower on Tuesday but still something to watch.
From there we get big improvement to finish the week. Several warm, dry days ahead, likely right into the weekend. No big heat and no big storms in sight.
