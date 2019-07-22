



BOSTON (CBS) – In the middle of the city, in the middle of the day, in the middle of the sidewalk; Sam Weinberger is in the middle of a painting.

“This is my studio most days,” he said.

In a crouch in front of a canvas, the lanky 20 year-old’s nickname isn’t obvious. Then he stands.

“My nickname is Big Sam,” Sam said. “I’m just under seven feet.”

His height catches people’s attention but it is the Boston University junior’s work that keeps it.

“My work is very inspired by pop culture and pop art,” he said.

In the middle of last fall’s Red Sox parade, he painted a portrait of Mookie Betts. Then, on his own, Big Sam did paintings of Celtics guards Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart. Ever the go-getter, he reached out to them and both wanted their paintings.

While he was presenting his painting to Marcus Smart, his teammate Jaylen Brown hired Sam to paint a portrait of the high flying Celtics forward.

“I want him to really love it,” Sam said.

Sam is getting noticed.

Remember that Mookie portrait?

He’ll present it to him this month. Jaylen Brown gets his next month.

“I think it could be an amazing future,” Sam said.

Big Sam. Seven feet tall and reaching new heights.

You can see his work on Instagram at @BigSamsPaints