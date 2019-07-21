Comments
LINCOLN (CBS) — Police in Lincoln said no one was seriously injured by a rollover crash on Route 117 near Tower Road in Lincoln Sunday morning.
“Fortunately very minor injuries. Seat Belts Save Lives,” the department tweeted, along with a picture.
The hashtag “don’t text and drive” was included, pointing to a potential cause of the crash.
A sedan appeared to have flipped over and landed completely on its roof but the door on the passenger’s side was ajar. No other cars appeared to be involved.
