LINCOLN (CBS) — Police in Lincoln said no one was seriously injured by a rollover crash on Route 117 near Tower Road in Lincoln Sunday morning.

“Fortunately very minor injuries. Seat Belts Save Lives,” the department tweeted, along with a picture.

The hashtag “don’t text and drive” was included, pointing to a potential cause of the crash.

Lincoln Police responded to a rollover crash on Route 117 Sunday (Photo Courtesy: Lincoln MA Police Twitter)

A sedan appeared to have flipped over and landed completely on its roof but the door on the passenger’s side was ajar. No other cars appeared to be involved.

