NEW LONDON, N.H. (CBS) – Police shut down Interstate 89 northbound in New London, New Hampshire, for four hours after a crash killed three people late Sunday morning.
Police said early investigation indicates the crash happened when the vehicle involved in the crash, which was traveling in the left lane, was cut off by another vehicle.
The vehicle involved in the crash swerved and the driver lost control, and the car rolled over several times in the median strip, ejecting the driver and two passengers.
Two of the victims died at the scene, and a third person was transported to New London Hospital and later died.
The identities of the victims are being withheld until the families have been notified.
