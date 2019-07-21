BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters battled five-alarm fire in a Quincy Street triple-decker in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon on the hottest weekend of the year.
“I’m praying for our Boston Firefighters that are out here in this excruciating heat,” said neighbor Joao Depina.
The fire appears to have started on the back porch. According to the Boston Fire Department, the heavy fire spread to the adjacent buildings on either side. By 4:30 p.m., the Boston Fire Department reported the heavy fire was knocked down and that there was “major overhauling being done.”
As for the heat, Chief Gerard Fontana acknowledged that it made the job more difficult, but said firefighters were up to the job. “There’s a lot of gear on, weighs a lot, it’s heavy. Most of the guys are in good shape. We have a good physical fitness program and health program now with the commissioner and the mayor, so most of the guys have been exposed to that. Its helped out a lot on a day like today.”
Occupants were safely evacuated from the buildings. The Red Cross said it was providing assistance to 30 people displaced by the fire.
Damages were estimated at $400,000.
Firefighters battled the blaze in intense heat, with a heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.
