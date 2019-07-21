  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ayanna Pressley, Boston News, Unity March


BOSTON (CBS) – It has been a stormy week for Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, beginning with some unflattering tweets from President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Pressley was back in Boston for the Roxbury Unity March.

The Unity March celebrates the neighborhood, it’s people and its power.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley attended Roxbury’s Unity March. (WBZ-TV)

Pressley said the event and her work is about uniting people and said that President Trump divides people.

“There is no anger here. You know, this is about a love of justice. A love of equity. A love of community. And that is what guides me and what anchors me in this work each and every day. That’s why I made it a point to be here today. I don’t take any cues or direction from the occupant of this White House except that he did tell me to come home and I sure am glad I did,” Pressley said.

President Trump continued his tweeting against Pressley and “The Squad.”

Comments