BOSTON (CBS) – It has been a stormy week for Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, beginning with some unflattering tweets from President Donald Trump.
On Sunday, Pressley was back in Boston for the Roxbury Unity March.
The Unity March celebrates the neighborhood, it’s people and its power.
Pressley said the event and her work is about uniting people and said that President Trump divides people.
“There is no anger here. You know, this is about a love of justice. A love of equity. A love of community. And that is what guides me and what anchors me in this work each and every day. That’s why I made it a point to be here today. I don’t take any cues or direction from the occupant of this White House except that he did tell me to come home and I sure am glad I did,” Pressley said.
I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019
President Trump continued his tweeting against Pressley and “The Squad.”
