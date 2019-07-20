Red Sox Go On Offensive, Hit 3 HRs In 17-6 Rout Of OriolesJackie Bradley Jr. hit a pair of three-run homers, Mookie Betts homered and had three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox used their most prolific offensive performance of the year to blow out the Baltimore Orioles 17-6 Saturday night.

Orioles Hit 2 HRs Off Price, Cruise Past Red Sox 11-2Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton homered off David Price, and the Baltimore Orioles got six solid innings from rookie right-hander John Means in an 11-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Red Sox Rumors: Boston Among Teams Monitoring Jose Abreu's AvailabilityMuch of the trade rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox have centered on their search for pitching. But Dave Dombrowski is reportedly monitoring a big bat as well.

Meet Jules! Great White Shark Tagged Off Cape Cod Named After Julian EdelmanThere's a shark roaming the waters off the coast of Cape Cod that is now named after a three-time Super Bowl Champion.

Ex-Giants Offensive Lineman Mitch Petrus Dies Of Heat StrokeOffensive lineman Mitch Petrus, a walk-on at Arkansas who went on to a three-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with the New York Giants, has died. He was 32.