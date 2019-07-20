Comments
SOMERVILLE (CBS) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night.
The victim, a woman about 50 years old, was hit on Mystic Avenue southbound. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
State police said early investigation indicates the woman was in the crosswalk and that the vehicle may have been a Mercedes of unknown color. Police said the vehicle likely has front-end damage on the passenger side.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should call Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121.
You must log in to post a comment.