BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to learn more about problems at the Registry of Motor Vehicles exposed in the wake of a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

The Legislature’s transportation committee has scheduled an oversight hearing for Monday at the Statehouse.

Seven people were killed in a crash on Route 2 in Randolph, NH June 21, 2019. (Photo credit: Miranda Thompson)

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken-driving arrest against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, but the Registry failed to suspend the West Springfield man’s license before the deadly June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.

Massachusetts officials later revealed the Registry had been storing notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations since March 2018 instead of acting on them.

The registry’s top official, Erin Devaney, resigned days after the crash and Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration says an ongoing review has led to some 1,600 drivers having their licenses suspended.

