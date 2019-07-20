BOSTON (CBS) – A popular egg salad sold at Target is being recalled due to Listeria concerns, along with other products made by Elevation Foods.
Elevation foods is voluntarily recalling the egg salad along with Freskëtbrand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad; and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18, 2019. The products, produced in the Knoxville, Tennesee, facility, may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
According to the company, fewer than 1,087 cases of the product have been shipped to retailers across the United States.
No illnesses have been reported.
A full list of the recalled products is available on the Food & Drug Administration’s website.
Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call 866-761-9566.
