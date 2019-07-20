Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
New Hampshire News, suspicious deaths


CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A couple found dead in Concord, New Hampshire, has been identified.

Police say Pal Darjee, 82, and his wife, Lila Darjee, 47, were found dead in their Concord Garden apartment by a family member at about 4 a.m. Friday.

Neighbors described the couple as “happy” and “sweet.”

The cause of death has not been released.

“At this time, this matter appears to be a contained incident and all individuals involved have been identified. Further, there does not appear to be any threat to the public,” Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a prepared statement.

