Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A couple found dead in Concord, New Hampshire, has been identified.
Police say Pal Darjee, 82, and his wife, Lila Darjee, 47, were found dead in their Concord Garden apartment by a family member at about 4 a.m. Friday.
Neighbors described the couple as “happy” and “sweet.”
The cause of death has not been released.
“At this time, this matter appears to be a contained incident and all individuals involved have been identified. Further, there does not appear to be any threat to the public,” Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a prepared statement.
You must log in to post a comment.