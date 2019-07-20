Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coast Guard, Nantucket News

NANTUCKET (CBS) – The Coast Guard performed a rescue at sea early Saturday morning — and caught it all on video.

Air rescue crews medevaced a 55-year-old fisherman, who was about 120 nautical miles off Nantucket on his 67-year-old fishing boat Sassy Girl.

Fog and choppy waters made the rescue a little more difficult.

The man’s identity and condition have not been released.

Comments