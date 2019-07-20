Comments
NANTUCKET (CBS) – The Coast Guard performed a rescue at sea early Saturday morning — and caught it all on video.
#BreakingNews @USCGNortheast Air Station Cape Cod rescue air crews medevacd a 55-year-old fisherman off the 67-ft. fishing boat Sassy Girl, 120 nautical mi. off Nantucket. #SAR #USCG pic.twitter.com/v5eXFUmQsK
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 20, 2019
Air rescue crews medevaced a 55-year-old fisherman, who was about 120 nautical miles off Nantucket on his 67-year-old fishing boat Sassy Girl.
Fog and choppy waters made the rescue a little more difficult.
The man’s identity and condition have not been released.
