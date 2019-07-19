WELLFLEET (CBS) – Fake limbs keep showing up at a Wellfleet Memorial dedicated to a man killed by a shark. Now Wellfleet Police are investigating.
They say since March, three fake legs have been left at the Newcomb Hallow Beachside memorial, including one in June and the one last Saturday. The legs are bloody and have torn pants.
The memorial is in honor of 26-year-old Arthur Medici. He died last summer after getting bitten by a shark while boogie boarding.
“It’s awful to have to desecrate a memorial in that way,” said Debra Anisman.
“Why would you do this. Why would anybody do this. What makes people so dead in their hearts that they would think this is cute or whatever it is they think it is,” said Paul Strickland.
Police say the motive as to why anyone would leave the fake legs is still unclear.
“Get a newer hobby, find something to do. Probably upsetting to the family,” said John Carey.
The Medici family is aware of the investigation, but declined to comment.
