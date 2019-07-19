BOSTON (CBS) — Much of the trade rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox have centered on their search for pitching. But Dave Dombrowski is reportedly monitoring a big bat as well.
According to Phil Rogers of Forbes, who was a longtime baseball reporter at the Chicago Tribune, the Red Sox “are among a few teams monitoring” the availability of White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu.
Boston was interested in Abreu when he was an international free agent out of Cuba back in 2013, but the White Sox outbid them by $5 million for his services. The 32-year-old is slashing .275/.310/.499 this season with 21 homers and 68 RBIs for Chicago this season.
A three-time All-Star, Abreu is a career .292 hitter with 167 homers over his six-year career. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.
The price tag for Abreu will be pretty high if the White Sox make him available, and the Red Sox probably won’t be able to afford him — or be willing to part with what few assets they have left in the minors for a rental. But with Steve Pearce not expected to return anytime soon, Boston could use a right-handed hitter at the deadline.
The MLB trade deadline is July 31 at 4 p.m.
