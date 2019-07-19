



BOSTON (CBS) – With temperatures expected to climb to 100, animal experts are warning people to keep a close eye on their pets.

This morning, the animals at the Zoo New England were given ice treats filled with fruits and vegetables as a way to keep them cool.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, signs of heatstroke in cats and dogs include difficulty breathing, fever, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red/purple tongue and unconsciousness.

However, more subtle symptoms such as heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, excessive thirst, lethargy could be an early warning that something is wrong.

Caitie Tomlinson, associate director of Animal Care and Operations at Zoo New England said getting veterinary attention is a must for an animal suffering from heat-related problems.

“If they’re seeming really not quite themselves – they are really tired, not wanting to move, drooling a lot, things like that – get them somewhere cool and seek veterinary attention,” said said.

Experts say you should also try to keep animals in a cool room and make sure a bowl of cold water is available at all time. Limit your pet’s exercise during the heatwave and walk dogs on the grass, instead of pavement, to avoid burning their paws.

And never leave your pet in the car – even with the air conditioner on. According to the ARL Boston, leaving pets in cars in the most common cause of deadly heatstroke.