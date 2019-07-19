NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police are looking for 3-year-old Ava Amitan.
Police said Ava may be with her father, Vadim Amitan, 35, who has custody of the girl, but police say they have information that indicates she may be missing and in danger.
Ava is white, approximately 3’2” tall and weighs approximately 35-40 pounds. She has curly strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes.
Vadim Amitan is 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a black arrow on his left hand.
They may be using a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate 8ZB349 and a Rhode Island inspection sticker.
Anyone who has any information should call 911, North Attleboro Police at 508-695-1212, or Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121.
