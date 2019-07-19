



NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.

The league says in a statement Friday it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn’t prove who injured the boy.

The league says “information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us” and all law enforcement records are sealed.

The statement adds: “Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries.”

Here is the full statement by the NFL:

“Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations regarding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Throughout this investigation, the NFL’s primary concern has been the well-being of the child. Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child’s ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families. “In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county’s proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records. Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries. “Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention. “If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

Hill was suspended by the Chiefs in April, but is now eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the Chiefs lift their suspension. Kansas City’s training camp gets underway next week.

The #Chiefs make their statement, saying they support the league’s conditions for Tyreek Hill. “We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team.” pic.twitter.com/tmrj7O7pEL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2019

Love you guys !!!✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/QWKA7ia37i — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 19, 2019

The Kansas City star receiver has been under the spotlight for alleged child abuse after an 11-minute audio recording was released by CBS affiliate KCTV in Kansas City, in which Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussed the incident and their ways of disciplining their son.

