BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA has released surveillance video of the derailment on the Red Line. It happened on June 11 when the train derailed just outside the JFK/UMass station during the morning commute.

A signal system building was heavily damaged. No one was injured.

The video shows sparks flying as train cars came off the tracks and hit the signal bungalow.

The derailment damaged hardware that controls the MBTA signal system (Photo credit: MBTA)

The MBTA still has not ruled a cause of the derailment though they did rule out human error.

The derailment has created lingering delays on the Red Line.

An MBTA Red Line train derailed just outside the JFK-UMass station Tuesday morning. (Photo credit: Boston Fire Dept. )

The MBTA announced Friday it hopes to have service running at full speed between Broadway and JFK/UMass by August 15.

