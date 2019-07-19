Comments
MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A Marshfield man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill his brother after a fight about a bathroom.
Police say Jeffrey Gonsalves, 58, was arrested Monday night after his brother said Gonsalves rushed at him with a hammer, threatening to kill him.
The victim said he and his brother were arguing about using a bathroom in a motor home parked in the backyard when the fight escalated.
Gonsalves also allegedly smashed his brother’s car window and headlight.
Gonsalves appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on cash bail Thursday.
