Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
Spencer


SPENCER (CBS) — Police say a man led them on a pursuit through three towns before he drove into a tractor-trailer Friday. Joshua James Sampe, 40, of Spencer, initially drove off from the scene of a domestic assault, according to Spencer Police.

He was pursued by police through Spencer and Charlton before crashing in Oxford.

Sampe was then transported to the intensive care unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they pursued a man through three towns after he fled the scene of a domestic assault in Spencer (Photo Courtesy: Oxford Fire-EMS Facebook)

“The investigation is on going, a list of charges will follow,” police said.

