BOSTON (CBS) – The list of vegetables recalled by Growers Express is expanding to include some fresh Brussels sprouts, fresh cauliflower florets and fresh green beans products sold at Big Y stores.
Earlier this month, the company issued a voluntary recall of vegetables that included butternut squash, cauliflower and zucchini amid Listeria concerns. The vegetables were sold under the Green Giant Fresh, Trader Joe’s and the Signature Farms brands. New brands included in the recall include Growers Express and Peak.
Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” date of June 26–June 29, 2019.
See the full list of recalled vegetables.
“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, president of Growers Express. “We self-reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We
are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”
There are no reported illnesses to date.
All of the products came from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine and were sent to several states, including Massachusetts.
For more information, visit growersexpress.com or fda.gov.
