Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two Delta planes clipped wings on the tarmac at Logan Airport Friday night. The two planes, a Boeing 767 and a Boeing 757, made contact at Terminal A at about 8:15 pm, according to the FAA.
Delta flight 2488 had just landed from San Francisco and was taxiing to the gate. It clipped the wing of another Delta aircraft, flight 154, which was scheduled to depart for Dublin, Ireland.
“Customers from both flights deplaned normally and Delta’s maintenance technicians are now evaluating both aircraft,” Delta said in a statement. “The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our number one priority.”
No injuries have been reported.
The FAA is investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.