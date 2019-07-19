BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are signing one of their standout players from the Summer League. No, not that one.
Boston is reportedly planning on signing guard Javonte Green to a two-year contract, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. The first year of the deal will be partially guaranteed.
This will allow Green to compete for the Boston’s final roster spot when training camp opens in a few months. Green showed off his athleticism with some thunderous dunks during the Celtics’ Summer League slate in Vegas, averaging 10.8 points on 50 percent shooting to go with 4.8 rebounds per game. He was also disruptive on the defensive end, averaging 1.8 steals per contest.
The 26-year-old was a four-year standout at Radford University before playing overseas the last few years. He played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany last season, averaging 13.9 points and 2.5 steals per game in 15 EuroCup appearances.
Green got his first Summer League exposure last year with the Phoenix Suns, but it did not lead to an opportunity in the NBA. Now he has that shot after impressing the Boston brass with his performance this summer.
“I don’t know what is ahead in his future, but he played really well for us in this summer and he’s proven he can find a good role in the NBA too if that’s what he wants,” Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge said of Green on Wednesday.
Himmelsbach is reporting that Boston plans to have several players compete for their final roster spot, which could include another summer standout, 7-foot-6 big man Tacko Fall.
