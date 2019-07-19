Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
BOURNE (CBS/AP) – Two friends fishing had an unforgettable experience Friday morning – witnessing a baby humpback whale jump out of the water.

It was all caught on camera near the entrance to the Cape Cod Canal, on the Bourne side, at about 8 a.m.

The humpback spotted near the Cape Cod Canal. (Photo credit: RJ Brennick)

“Can you believe that? That’s like a baby,” one of the fishermen can be heard saying on video. “That’s pretty epic.”

The whale gets enough height on its jump to almost completely clear the water.

The baby whale leaping out of the water (Photo credit: RJ Brennick)

On Thursday, a patrol boat helped escort a humpback whale swimming through the canal.

Experts said it’s “highly unusual” for a humpback whale to pass through the area.

