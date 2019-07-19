Comments
BOURNE (CBS/AP) – Two friends fishing had an unforgettable experience Friday morning – witnessing a baby humpback whale jump out of the water.
It was all caught on camera near the entrance to the Cape Cod Canal, on the Bourne side, at about 8 a.m.
“Can you believe that? That’s like a baby,” one of the fishermen can be heard saying on video. “That’s pretty epic.”
The whale gets enough height on its jump to almost completely clear the water.
On Thursday, a patrol boat helped escort a humpback whale swimming through the canal.
Experts said it’s “highly unusual” for a humpback whale to pass through the area.
