BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Dozens of cats will be looking for new homes after being rescued from “distressing conditions” in Bedford, New Hampshire.
The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire said a homeowner voluntarily surrendered 53 cats after working with the organization.
“The cats, found in distressing conditions, range in ages from just a few days old on up and are in varying degrees of health,” the League told the New Hampshire Union-Leader in a statement.
Some of the cats are pregnant, while others are just kittens. Many are being treated for earmites and scratch wounds.
All of the cats will eventually be looking for new homes, including the orange-colored tiger kittens.
The League is asking for financial donations to help feed all the cats.
