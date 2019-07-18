REVERE (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a person in Revere Thursday night. The incident started as an argument between seven or eight people on Dehon Street when one person pulled out a gun.
Revere Police Chief James Guido says the suspect fired one shot. According to I-Team sources, the victim was shot in the torso.
State Police say the victim, who was located by troopers on a nearby street following the shooting, is reported to be in critical condition.
Guido says there is video of the incident, and they are confident they know who the gunman is. A SWAT team was called in to search the apartment building where police believe the suspect lives.
One additional person who was involved in the incident has been arrested, but it is unclear what they have been charged with.
You must log in to post a comment.