STOUGHTON (CBS) – Lightning likely sparked a fire at a housing complex for senior citizens in Stoughton Thursday morning.
Someone walking by the Stoughton Housing Authority on Capen Street saw smoke and flames coming out of the building’s tower just before 5 a.m. and went to the fire station nearby to report it.
Firefighters safely evacuated 53 people to a senior center and no one was hurt.
“The fire started in the cupola above, so it didn’t set off any fire alarms, so no one in the building actually knew anything was going on,” Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy told reporters. “Most likely it was lightning from the storm last night that probably hit the building at the top and smoldered throughout the night.”
The fire chief said the building did not have a sprinkler system because it did not require one when it was built in the 1970’s. Laracy said plans were being made to put a sprinkler system in during upcoming renovations.
He said the outcome would have been much worse, if not for the person who saw it and acted quickly.
“That fire would have grew and we would have had probably a different situation, especially for the residents on the fourth floor because they would have been affected first,” the chief said.
