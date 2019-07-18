Heat Warning:Most Of Massachusetts Expecting Heatwave, Record-Breaking Temps Beginning Friday
WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are investigating the theft of a sculpture that was part of Worcester’s Art in the Park collection.

Emma Hendry’s Three-Decker Smile was one of 23 pieces of art installed for “Interludes,” the Art in the Park 2019 show. The sculpture has been on display since June, and the theft was discovered on July 9.

Three-Decker Smile by Emma Hendry. (Photo credit: Art in the Park, Worcester)

“Unfortunately someone has chosen to remove it for their personal enjoyment,” said Gloria D. Hall, Art in the Park co-founder and presenter.

Hendry, who lives in New York City, is originally from Medway.

The artist and Art in the Park are asking for the return of the statue with no questions asked. Anyone with information can email aipworcesterma@gmail.com or call Worcester police.

