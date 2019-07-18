MALDEN (CBS) – A kitten is suffering no ill effects after being abandoned on the side of Hawthorne Street in Malden on Wednesday.
An MBTA driver spotted a sealed cardboard box with holed punched into the sides on Wednesday afternoon. Inside, the driver found a two-month-old female kitten.
“CATastrophe” 🐈 averted when Officers Grenier and Officer Mackay 👮🏻♀️👮🏻♂️ 🐱 come to the rescue of an abandoned kitten this week in the City of Malden. As always we appreciate the assistance of all our residents and members of our community. #felineunit @TheCityofMalden pic.twitter.com/HnFDQDSVjh
— Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) July 18, 2019
The kitten is in good health and is not suffering heat-related problems, despite being abandoned in Wednesday’s hot and humid weather.
However, the Malden Police Department and the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department is seeking the public’s help to find out who is responsible for abandoning the kitten – a crime in Massachusetts punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Anyone with information on this case should call Malden Animal Control at 781-397-7171, ext. 1302, or ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170.
