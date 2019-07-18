BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Kelly came to Boston in 2011 and helped the Bruins win a Stanley Cup. Now that his playing days are over, he’s returning to the Bruins in hopes of making a different kind of impact on the team.
Kelly has been hired as Boston’s player development coordinator, the Bruins announced on Thursday. The 38-year-old spent last season, his first in retirement, serving as the Development Coach for the Ottawa Senators.
Kelly enjoyed a 14-year NHL career, spending six of those seasons in Boston. Acquired ahead of the trade deadline during the 2011 season, Kelly scored a pair of goals and dished out three assists in 24 regular seasons games before really coming on during the playoffs. During Boston’s run to the 2011 title, Kelly notched five goals and eight assists in 25 games.
The Toronto native appeared in 288 contests during his time with the Bruins, scoring 43 goals and notching 58 assists for 101 points. He also played for the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks during his career, recording 291 points (123 goals, 168 assists) in 845 games.
In addition to hiring Kelly, the Bruins also added Andrew Dickson as an amateur scout. The 48-year-old comes to Boston after spending the last 11 years as an NHL amateur scout for the Detroit Red Wings (2013-2019) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (2008-2013).
