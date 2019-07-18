Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton home was destroyed in a spectacular fire early Thursday morning.
Flames broke out in the house on Sinclair Road around 2:30 a.m. and quickly engulfed it.
“It looked like a movie, that’s how bad it was,” neighbor Carolyn Considine-Kelley told WBZ-TV.
“Immediately had to go to a defensive attack, we had fire coming out of every window, as well as through the roof, just prior to us getting here,” said Deputy fire Chief Brian Nardelli.
The three people in the house, including a 92-year-old woman, all escaped safely. They’re now staying with a relative who said the home is a total loss. The 92-year-old had lived with her daughter and granddaughter in the house for 30 years.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.
