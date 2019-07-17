Blue Jays Beat Red Sox 10-4Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer off new Boston Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits on Tuesday night to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory.

Danny Ainge's Cap Gymnastics Gives Celtics Some Extra Space For Final Roster SpotIt hasn't been an ideal offseason for the Celtics, but they've managed to put together a pretty good team. And thanks to some salary cap gymnastics by Danny Ainge, Boston has a little extra cap space to work with to finish off their roster.

Red Sox Bullpen Shuffle: Boston Recalls Hernandez, Sends Brasier To PawtucketThe Boston Red Sox shook up their bullpen on Tuesday, recalling top prospect Darwinzon Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket. To make room for Hernandez on the 25-man roster, the team sent Ryan Brasier down to the PawSox.

Cordarrelle Patterson Has Moved On From Last Season's Super Bowl VictoryCordarrelle Patterson won a Super Bowl in his only season with the Patriots. But now that he's a member of the Chicago Bears, it appears Patterson is over all the glory he celebrated in New England.

Rafael Devers Wins Red Sox Heart And Hustle AwardRafael Devers is having a breakout season for the Boston Red Sox, and the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association has taken notice.