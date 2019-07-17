



WEBSTER (CBS) – Webster Police say they’ve made an arrest in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in late May.

Federal authorities, Webster and Connecticut police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Joshua Besaw, of Thompson, Conn.

Details are expected to be released at a news conference later Wednesday afternoon.

The girl rode her bicycle to May Street Park in Webster May 31 and police say that’s where Besaw enticed her to get into his car, saying he needed help with a friend.

Besaw allegedly drove the girl over the state line into Connecticut and sexually assaulted her. She was then dropped off about an hour later near Chase Avenue in Dudley, where she ran to a home and called her mother, who reported the attack to police.

Besaw appeared before a U.S. magistrate in Hartford on Wednesday and was ordered detained.

Prosecutors say Besaw identified himself as “Chuck” when he enticed the girl. Besaw was identified as a suspect after an investigation police say included surveillance video from Connecticut and Massachusetts.

On July 10, detectives who were conducting surveillance of Besaw collected cigarette butts he discarded. Prosecutors say DNA from those cigarette butts matched DNA evidence collected from the victim after the alleged assault.

Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw said video evidence was key to identifying Besaw.

“On behalf of the family, and the Webster Police Department, we cannot thank you enough,” Shaw said.